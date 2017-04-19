54 remain in Red Cross shelter after ...

54 remain in Red Cross shelter after Easter Sunday fire in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Fifty-four residents of a Baltimore apartment building remain in a Red Cross shelter after an Easter Sunday fire, officials said Wednesday. The two-alarm occurred Sunday afternoon at the Lanvale Towers in the 1300 block of E. Lanvale Street, sending heavy black smoke high into the sky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Homer 1,518,150
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr ThomasA 313,836
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,129
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 14 hr Squach 113,753
Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World 17 hr Jeremy 3
News taking a chance on change (Jun '08) Mon L Joseph 234
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,071 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC