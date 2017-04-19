54 remain in Red Cross shelter after Easter Sunday fire in Baltimore
Fifty-four residents of a Baltimore apartment building remain in a Red Cross shelter after an Easter Sunday fire, officials said Wednesday. The two-alarm occurred Sunday afternoon at the Lanvale Towers in the 1300 block of E. Lanvale Street, sending heavy black smoke high into the sky.
