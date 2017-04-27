5 things to do in D.C. from April 27 to May 2

April 27: Caitlyn Jenner, 'The Secrets of My Life' Sixth and I, 600 I St. NW; Thu., 7 p.m., $35 . Caitlyn Jenner's just-released memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," promises to tell all about the reality-TV star's life as an Olympian, her marriage to Kris Jenner and her famous children.

