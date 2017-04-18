33 residents displaced in Lanvale Tow...

33 residents displaced in Lanvale Towers fire

A total of 33 residents were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out at an east Baltimore apartment complex Easter Sunday. Officials said the residents were being housed at an American Red Cross shelter after the fire tore through the eighth floor and roof of the Lanvale Towers.

