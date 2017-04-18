33 residents displaced in Lanvale Towers fire
A total of 33 residents were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out at an east Baltimore apartment complex Easter Sunday. Officials said the residents were being housed at an American Red Cross shelter after the fire tore through the eighth floor and roof of the Lanvale Towers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,518,358
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|11 min
|IAMGKNEE
|113,755
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|41 min
|silly rabbit
|313,842
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,129
|Why to all N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our World
|21 hr
|Jeremy
|3
|taking a chance on change (Jun '08)
|Mon
|L Joseph
|234
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC