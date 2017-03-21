Young pledges to redirect $10 million from Baltimore police to schools, sparking debate
Young, who first made that pledge to cheering education advocates outside City Hall , is among a growing number of city leaders who have suggested spending less on policing and more on education and other services - even as Baltimore grapples with unrelenting violence. In her State of the City address last week, the mayor said she plans to fight an "unacceptable" crime rate by focusing on social services, not spending more money on police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|55 min
|Rumpelstiltskin
|59
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|RoxLo
|1,507,391
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|313,615
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|ellie
|8,062
|Bodies of 2 teens found in Baltimore home after...
|17 hr
|lol
|2
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|Mon
|Trump 2020
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC