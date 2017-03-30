WTMD to double size of First Thursday...

WTMD to double size of First Thursday concerts; May lineup announced

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The free First Thursday concert series, produced by Towson University public radio station WTMD, will expand this year with double the number of performers and the addition of a second stage, said Scott Mullins, the station's general manager. The first concert, scheduled for 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. May 4, will feature bands familiar to WTMD's folk and indie-rock playlists: Good Old War, Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, the Districts and Muddy Magnolias.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 33 min Pete 1,510,664
Review: Susan Barnhart 48 min SUSAN 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr John-K 313,706
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Irving 8,096
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 6 hr Othello 60
Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13) 18 hr Happy parent 27
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Wed margaret worden 404
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC