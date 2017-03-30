WTMD to double size of First Thursday concerts; May lineup announced

The free First Thursday concert series, produced by Towson University public radio station WTMD, will expand this year with double the number of performers and the addition of a second stage, said Scott Mullins, the station's general manager. The first concert, scheduled for 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. May 4, will feature bands familiar to WTMD's folk and indie-rock playlists: Good Old War, Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, the Districts and Muddy Magnolias.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.