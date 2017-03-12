Woman, 18, charged with attempted murder in West Baltimore shooting
An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged in a shooting in West Baltimore on St. Patrick's Day, Baltimore police said Monday. Stacy Hall, of the 1200 block of Stafford Road, was charged with attempted murder and assault in the shooting of a 33-year-old woman in the 2500 block of Mosher Street in the Bridgeview/Greenlawn neighborhood, police said.
