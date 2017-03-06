Williams Sonoma is closing its Towson...

Williams Sonoma is closing its Towson mall store

Williams Sonoma is closing its store in Towson Town Center, leaving Baltimore area stores open in Columbia and Cross Keys in the city. A spokeswoman for the cookware and home goods retailer did not respond to repeated requests for comment about the closing.

