Williams Sonoma is closing its Towson mall store
Williams Sonoma is closing its store in Towson Town Center, leaving Baltimore area stores open in Columbia and Cross Keys in the city. A spokeswoman for the cookware and home goods retailer did not respond to repeated requests for comment about the closing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Injudgement
|1,502,305
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Senator Lewis
|5 hr
|Willard Westmorland
|1
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|TANYALISENBY
|399
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,402
|Woman finds calling in repairing religious statues (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Patti p
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC