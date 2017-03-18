Week's best events in the Baltimore a...

Week's best events in the Baltimore area: Maryland Day, Stomp and Zombies

Who says the undead aren't partying types? Not the folks at Geppi's Entertainment Museum, 301 W. Camden St., who'll be hosting their annual zombie-themed festival and bar crawl on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., make-up artists and vendors will be on hand, helping the monster-making process along as ghouls are given free rein to enjoy scavenger hunts, costume contests and other family-themed activities.

