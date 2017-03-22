U.S. Census: Baltimore population decline jumps
Baltimore leaders have celebrated signs that the city appeared to have stopped hemorrhaging residents - and might even be gaining people. Baltimore's population fell by more than 6,700 people in the 12 months that ended July 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday, as the number of people leaving the city for other parts of the United States doubled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|27 min
|Reality Check
|1,507,792
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Seer
|8,064
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Tue
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Rumpelstiltskin
|59
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|313,615
|Bodies of 2 teens found in Baltimore home after...
|Tue
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC