U.S. Census: Baltimore population dec...

U.S. Census: Baltimore population decline jumps

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore leaders have celebrated signs that the city appeared to have stopped hemorrhaging residents - and might even be gaining people. Baltimore's population fell by more than 6,700 people in the 12 months that ended July 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday, as the number of people leaving the city for other parts of the United States doubled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 27 min Reality Check 1,507,792
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Seer 8,064
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Bayonne 20,931
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Tue Rose Tokoyo1 6
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Tue Rumpelstiltskin 59
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue ThomasA 313,615
News Bodies of 2 teens found in Baltimore home after... Tue lol 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC