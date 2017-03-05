Two shot and injured in Northwest Baltimore
Two men were shot and injured in separate incidents less than two miles apart in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday night, police said. First, police found a 19-year-old shot in his leg in the 3100 block of Oakford Avenue in the Park Heights area around 7:40 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is in good condition.
