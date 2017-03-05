Two shot and injured in Northwest Bal...

Two shot and injured in Northwest Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Two men were shot and injured in separate incidents less than two miles apart in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday night, police said. First, police found a 19-year-old shot in his leg in the 3100 block of Oakford Avenue in the Park Heights area around 7:40 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is in good condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 54 min Agents of Corruption 1,501,898
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Illyphillycmdprou... 20,874
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr zach 313,401
News Woman finds calling in repairing religious statues (Sep '08) 7 hr Patti p 5
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) 15 hr glenn 23
Looking for Pain/Anaxiety medications ?i have o... Sat frty 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC