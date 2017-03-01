Two Dead In Fatal House Fire In West ...

Two Dead In Fatal House Fire In West Baltimore

12 hrs ago

WBAL NewsRadio 1090's Scott Wykoff reports that fire occurred in what appears to be an assisted living facility along Lawina Rd at Duvall Ave in West Baltimore. Seven people were inside the large two story building at the top of a hill in the Windsor Hills neighborhood.

