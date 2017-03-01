Two Dead In Fatal House Fire In West Baltimore
WBAL NewsRadio 1090's Scott Wykoff reports that fire occurred in what appears to be an assisted living facility along Lawina Rd at Duvall Ave in West Baltimore. Seven people were inside the large two story building at the top of a hill in the Windsor Hills neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,500,934
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|nanny and the pro...
|313,399
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo...
|Feb 27
|andtheysayimsweet
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC