Two Baltimore boxers murdered in two weeks
In the 21 years since Marvin McDowell opened the doors to his sacred UMAR boxing gym on North Avenue, he says he's never had a month quite like this. "We just try to give these kids a chance, you know, try to snatch them off the street and just show them something different," McDowell said.
