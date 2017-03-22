Transgender woman shot, killed in Baltimore
Police responded to the 2400 block of Guilford Avenue around 4:15 a.m. to find a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police they heard someone yelling for help, followed by gunshots.
