This Is Not Normal,This Is Not OK! :Day 65
Trump couldn't get enough idiots stupid enough to vote for his TrumpCare bill, so it has failed, but in an insane mistake, the republicans still ran ad's celebrating its removal. Civilian deaths from US-led airstrikes hit record-high under Donald Trump .
