Third person dies after fire at a Northwest Baltimore assisted living facility
A third person has died after Friday's fire at the Kozy Kottage assisted living facility in Northwest Baltimore, the city fire department said Tuesday. Seven people were inside the home in the 2800 block of Lawina Road in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when a one-alarm blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. Friday.
