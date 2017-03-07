Third person dies after fire at a Nor...

Third person dies after fire at a Northwest Baltimore assisted living facility

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A third person has died after Friday's fire at the Kozy Kottage assisted living facility in Northwest Baltimore, the city fire department said Tuesday. Seven people were inside the home in the 2800 block of Lawina Road in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when a one-alarm blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,502,584
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 min cpeter1313 313,414
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,042
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) 16 hr 410antmo 32
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Now_What- 20,876
Senator Lewis 23 hr Willard Westmorland 1
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Mon TANYALISENBY 399
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC