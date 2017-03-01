'The Bodyguard' more successful at song than story
The sleek national touring production of "The Bodyguard," now at the Hippodrome Theatre, might best be described as a Whitney Houston tribute concert disguised as a Broadway-aiming musical. With vibrant-voiced Deborah Cox leading that tribute, you've at least got a solid foundation.
