'The Bodyguard' more successful at song than story

48 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The sleek national touring production of "The Bodyguard," now at the Hippodrome Theatre, might best be described as a Whitney Houston tribute concert disguised as a Broadway-aiming musical. With vibrant-voiced Deborah Cox leading that tribute, you've at least got a solid foundation.

