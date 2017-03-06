The Bad Oracle Announces The Baltimore United Local Stage and Hidden Independent Theater Awards
The Bad Oracle, a Baltimore based theater review website, announces the 2016 Baltimore United Local Stage and Hidden Independent Theater Awards. The B.U.L.S.H.I.T. Awards exist to shine a light on the work of "small" theater artists in Baltimore, Maryland.
