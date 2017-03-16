Teen shot by Baltimore County police ...

Teen shot by Baltimore County police charged with multiple counts of armed robbery

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A 17-year-old who was shot by Baltimore County police in Woodlawn on Monday is charged as an adult with multiple counts of armed robbery. Askari Francisco Gomes, of Baltimore, was one of three people shot in a vehicle at the corner of Walnut Street and Englewood Avenue, near a Royal Farms that had just been robbed.

