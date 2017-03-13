Taney statue is moved from outside Fr...

Taney statue is moved from outside Frederick City Hall

A bust of former U.S. Chief Justice Roger B. Taney will no longer greet visitors outside Frederick's City Hall . The bronze likeness of the Maryland native who wrote the watershed Dred Scott decision affirming slavery160 years ago, was gently loosened Saturday morning by a crew of three men and loaded by a small crane into the back of an old Chevy pickup truck.

