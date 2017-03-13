Taney statue is moved from outside Frederick City Hall
A bust of former U.S. Chief Justice Roger B. Taney will no longer greet visitors outside Frederick's City Hall . The bronze likeness of the Maryland native who wrote the watershed Dred Scott decision affirming slavery160 years ago, was gently loosened Saturday morning by a crew of three men and loaded by a small crane into the back of an old Chevy pickup truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|35 min
|valerie
|1,507,086
|mount wilson state hospital (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|755patients_755
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|HELL YEAH
|20,923
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|313,563
|Capital sex offender free in Baltimore. (May '15)
|12 hr
|Rumpelstiltskin
|36
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|Rumpelstiltskin
|58
|Man Shot Inside Cell Phone Store In Northeast B...
|18 hr
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC