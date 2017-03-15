Symposium on Baltimore's future to be...

Symposium on Baltimore's future to be held in old Hutzler's building tonight

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

"Future Cities: Baltimore," a symposium bringing together representatives from diverse fields, will be held this evening inside the one of the most famous retail landmarks of Baltimore's past -- the Palace building of the old Hutzler Brothers department store. The symposium - moderated by Michael Lisicky, a Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musician and author of "Hutzler's: Where Baltimore Shops" - aims to address the city's challenges and the potential value of collaborations among Baltimore organizations to address them.

