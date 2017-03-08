Suspended officer charged with assaulting boyfriend
Baltimore Police Officer Timothy George, 25, was arrested in Baltimore on charges of second-degree assault, false imprisonment, malicious destruction of property and theft, according to WBAL Radio. George had already been suspended without pay in November after he was charged in York County, Pa., for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a teenage boy.
