Suspended officer charged with assaul...

Suspended officer charged with assaulting boyfriend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Baltimore Police Officer Timothy George, 25, was arrested in Baltimore on charges of second-degree assault, false imprisonment, malicious destruction of property and theft, according to WBAL Radio. George had already been suspended without pay in November after he was charged in York County, Pa., for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a teenage boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min VetnorsGate 1,503,735
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,886
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Get A Clue 8,051
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 15 hr WatchHim 19
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 22 hr Girl 400
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed Junket 313,421
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Mar 6 410antmo 32
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC