Suspect charged in carjacking of pregnant woman in Baltimore
Cody Werts, of the 2300 block of Charles Street, was charged with carjacking, robbery, theft, assault and reckless endangerment, according court records. Police said Werts, 19, carjacked a pregnant woman.
