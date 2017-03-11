Stepping up in post-Freddie Gray Baltimore
After the vandalism and arson that erupted on the day of Freddie Gray's funeral, there was a lot of talk about stepping up. Big Baltimore institutions and businesses volunteered or were asked to increase their commitments to help the city deal with some of the chronic problems laid bare by the unrest of April 2015.
