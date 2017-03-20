Stephen K. Heine | Woodsboro Bank

Stephen K. Heine | Woodsboro Bank

Stephen K. Heine has joined Woodsboro Bank as president and CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds C. Richard Miller, Jr., who retired late last year.

