St. Patrick's Day specials at Baltimore-area bars and restaurants
There is sure to be plenty of green beer and Guinness flowing at Baltimore's bars, but local restaurants are also rolling out Irish fare to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, too. Here are some of the food and drink specials available at Baltimore restaurants on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,506,179
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mexico
|20,909
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,503
|I poop in public places
|6 hr
|Aunt Jemima
|3
|Elijah Lewis
|6 hr
|Aunt Jemima
|1
|Belinda Carlisle is still on the Go-Go (Aug '08)
|20 hr
|Spankys DJ Kevin
|21
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Dudley
|8,058
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC