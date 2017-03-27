Sol Goldstein: Generous Advocate, Buchenwald Liberator
Sol Goldstein lived a long, impressive life, finding his passion in helping people in ways both big and small - stopping for coffee with his driver or traveling to Ethiopia numerous times to help free Jewish refugees. The World War II vet, who was among those to liberate the Buchenwald concentration camp, died March 16, one day shy of his 94th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,510,734
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Irving
|8,109
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,707
|Review: Susan Barnhart
|12 hr
|SUSAN
|1
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|18 hr
|Othello
|60
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Happy parent
|27
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Wed
|margaret worden
|404
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC