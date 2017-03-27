Sol Goldstein: Generous Advocate, Buc...

Sol Goldstein: Generous Advocate, Buchenwald Liberator

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

Sol Goldstein lived a long, impressive life, finding his passion in helping people in ways both big and small - stopping for coffee with his driver or traveling to Ethiopia numerous times to help free Jewish refugees. The World War II vet, who was among those to liberate the Buchenwald concentration camp, died March 16, one day shy of his 94th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,510,734
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Irving 8,109
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,707
Review: Susan Barnhart 12 hr SUSAN 1
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 18 hr Othello 60
Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13) Thu Happy parent 27
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Wed margaret worden 404
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC