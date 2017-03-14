Snow plow operators hit the road, even when the storm falls short
Samuel Grant Jr., of Randallstown, has driven a snow plow for the Baltimore City Department of Transportation for six years. He usually is assigned to plow Zone 87, which comprises the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|33 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,506,371
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|313,492
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Belinda Carlisle is still on the Go-Go (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Spankys DJ Kevin
|21
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Dudley
|8,058
|Hamilton Middle School (Jan '09)
|Mon
|mjm
|2
|City's Southern District sees unusual spike in ...
|Mon
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC