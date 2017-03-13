Snow day specials at Baltimore restaurants and bars
Lara Sumerson, a bartender at The Elephant, explains what went into the making of The Fitzgerald, a cocktail created in homage to F. Scott Fitzgerald, who lived in Mount Vernon for a time. Lara Sumerson, a bartender at The Elephant, explains what went into the making of The Fitzgerald, a cocktail created in homage to F. Scott Fitzgerald, who lived in Mount Vernon for a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Obama Muslim
|1,505,692
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Junket
|313,459
|Groups rally in Baltimore for immigrant rights
|12 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Hamilton Middle School (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|mjm
|2
|City's Southern District sees unusual spike in ...
|12 hr
|lol
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|jersey city
|20,895
|Barbara Boxer
|Sun
|Norma Fuller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC