Small basement fire reported at Hopkins facility Wednesday afternoon
City firefighters responded to a small blaze in the basement of research facility at the Johns Hopkins University's East Baltimore campus Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 2:05 p.m. at a building located at 2024 E. Monument Street, which houses the Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology and Clinical Research, part of the Bloomberg School of Public Health.
