Skip the beer: St. Patrick's Day-inspired cocktails from Baltimore bartenders
Lara Sumerson, a bartender at The Elephant, explains what went into the making of The Fitzgerald, a cocktail created in homage to F. Scott Fitzgerald, who lived in Mount Vernon for a time. Lara Sumerson, a bartender at The Elephant, explains what went into the making of The Fitzgerald, a cocktail created in homage to F. Scott Fitzgerald, who lived in Mount Vernon for a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,503,175
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|Trump is the man
|20,877
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Junket
|313,421
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|Mon
|410antmo
|32
|Senator Lewis
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|1
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Mar 6
|TANYALISENBY
|399
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC