Senators call on Deputy Attorney General nominee Rosenstein to...

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin , Amy Klobuchar , Al Franken , Chris Coons , Richard Blumenthal , and Mazie Hirono today called on Rod Rosenstein, President Trump's nominee to be Deputy Attorney General, to clarify his views on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' partial recusal on Justice Department investigations into the Trump Administration's Russian connections, if he discussed Sessions' recusal with the White House prior to the announcement, and to respond to the U.S. Intelligence Community's assessment of Russian cyberattacks on the 2016 presidential election. The Honorable Rod Rosenstein United States Attorney for the District of Maryland United States Department of Justice 36 S. Charles Street 4th Fl.

