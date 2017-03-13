Senators call on Deputy Attorney General nominee Rosenstein to...
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin , Amy Klobuchar , Al Franken , Chris Coons , Richard Blumenthal , and Mazie Hirono today called on Rod Rosenstein, President Trump's nominee to be Deputy Attorney General, to clarify his views on Attorney General Jeff Sessions' partial recusal on Justice Department investigations into the Trump Administration's Russian connections, if he discussed Sessions' recusal with the White House prior to the announcement, and to respond to the U.S. Intelligence Community's assessment of Russian cyberattacks on the 2016 presidential election. The Honorable Rod Rosenstein United States Attorney for the District of Maryland United States Department of Justice 36 S. Charles Street 4th Fl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 min
|Faith Michigan
|313,505
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Pete
|1,506,286
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|WPWW
|20,910
|I poop in public places
|9 hr
|Aunt Jemima
|3
|Elijah Lewis
|9 hr
|Aunt Jemima
|1
|Belinda Carlisle is still on the Go-Go (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|Spankys DJ Kevin
|21
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Dudley
|8,058
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC