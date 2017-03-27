Same Seder, Different - Dayenu'

The ancient division of Jewry into Sephardim and Ashkenazim originally was a geographic division: "Ashkenaz" is Hebrew for "German"; "Sepharad" translates as "Spain." Today, a number of differences between Sephardi and Ashkenazi Jews still exist in practice, despite geography no longer being a factor, as the communities live side by side in Baltimore.

