Retro Baltimore: Back when Baltimore was umbrella capital of the world
I must have been struck by an umbrella curse. Lately, every single umbrella I buy flips inside out at the slightest gust of wind, rendering it an upside down black plastic bucket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Henry
|1,510,591
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|35 min
|Irving
|8,093
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,705
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Othello
|60
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|Happy parent
|27
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Wed
|margaret worden
|404
|A bathroom that's accessible for the elderly (Nov '08)
|Wed
|ericsutfin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC