Rep Stage to premiere play about Baltimore's famed Cone sisters during 25th anniversary season
The famed Cone sisters of Baltimore, pioneering collectors of modern art in the early 20th century, will be brought to life in the world premiere of Susan McCully's "All She Must Possess" during the 25th anniversary season of Rep Stage. That 2017-2018 season will also be the company's first under the sole artistic directorship of Joseph Ritsch.
