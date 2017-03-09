Renovation revives Parkway's glittering past
The death Monday of Robert Osborne, the Turner Classic Movies host, came days before I toured the soon-to-be-completed renovation of North Avenue's Parkway Theatre. Due to reopen this spring, this 1915 move house reminded me of many of the films that Osborne previewed, movies that had played at the theater decades ago.
