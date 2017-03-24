Recreation Pier has a pedigree well c...

Recreation Pier has a pedigree well connected to Baltimore's past

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A few years ago I suggested that while others had tried to redevelop and preserve Recreation Pier in Fells Point, Under Armour 's Kevin Plank held a "golden charm" for this costly endeavor. As I walked through the venerable pier this week - now named the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel - I observed the fruit of that investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Pete 1,508,448
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr silly rabbit 313,639
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 11 hr Raptor in Michigan 113,747
News National Illegal Immigration Conversation Conti... 12 hr RushFan666 5
News Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges... Thu Sweetheart4 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC