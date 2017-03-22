Racist Maryland Man Admits Hatred For Black Men After Killing African-American New Yorker
James Harris Jackson, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and is a member of a documented hate group from Maryland, surrendered to cops just after midnight Tuesday, sources said. He later told police he was motivated by rage against black men who get romantically involved with white women, sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,507,992
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,638
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Yidfellas
|20,923
|Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges...
|10 hr
|Sweetheart4
|3
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Tue
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Rumpelstiltskin
|59
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC