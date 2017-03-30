Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assau...

Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect

There are 1 comment on the CBS Local story from Yesterday, titled Police Release Sketch Of Sexual Assault Suspect. In it, CBS Local reports that:

It's WJZ Maryland's News Station. Click here for WJZ news stories Contact us with your tips, questions, comments & concerns! WJZ-TV anchors and reporters [...] 105.7 The Fan VISIT THE 105.7 THE FAN HOMEPAGE Welcome to 105.7 The FAN on CBSBaltimore.com.105.7 along with WJZ-TV and CBS Sports Radio 1300 give you the best Baltimore has to offer.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lol

Stony Brook, NY

#1 4 hrs ago
is that primitive man, or a black guy?
...oh yeah , same thing
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,510,984
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 57 min Toms river nj 20,939
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr TN Voter 8,122
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Susanm 313,713
News Man Shot in a Baltimore Hip Hop Chicken Parking... 11 hr heyhey 4
Review: Susan Barnhart Thu SUSAN 1
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Thu Othello 60
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC