There are on the New Jersey Herald story from Thursday, titled Police: Random racist violence ends in death of black man. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

One was a neighborly black man who lived in a rooming house in New York's Garment District, liked to collect autographs outside Broadway's theaters, struck up a Twitter friendship with a Hollywood actress and took photos of himself with Oprah and Beyonce. The other was a white Army veteran from outside Baltimore who was raised in what was described as a churchgoing and liberal family and served in Afghanistan.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.