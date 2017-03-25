Police identify SWAT officer and susp...

Police identify SWAT officer and suspect in fatal shooting Friday

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore police on Saturday identified the officer who fatally shot a man allegedly threatening two young children with a butcher knife Friday in West Baltimore. Officer Zachary Wein, a 14-year veteran of the agency assigned to the SWAT team, shot 39-year-old Reno Joseph Owens Jr., according to Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 48 min VetnorsGate 1,508,805
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Miggity Mac Daddy 20,931
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr silly rabbit 313,657
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Fri Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Fri Raptor in Michigan 113,747
News National Illegal Immigration Conversation Conti... Fri RushFan666 5
News Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges... Mar 23 Sweetheart4 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,818,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC