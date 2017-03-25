Police identify SWAT officer and suspect in fatal shooting Friday
Baltimore police on Saturday identified the officer who fatally shot a man allegedly threatening two young children with a butcher knife Friday in West Baltimore. Officer Zachary Wein, a 14-year veteran of the agency assigned to the SWAT team, shot 39-year-old Reno Joseph Owens Jr., according to Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith.
