Police hope latest arrests will halt ...

Police hope latest arrests will halt trend of downtown attacks by juvenile suspects

There are 1 comment on the The Baltimore Sun story from Yesterday, titled Police hope latest arrests will halt trend of downtown attacks by juvenile suspects. In it, The Baltimore Sun reports that:

A woman was randomly surrounded by a group of kids and yanked to the ground by her ponytail. A homeless woman was hit in the face.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lol

Stony Brook, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
...monkey business
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Joy 1,504,061
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 8,053
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) 2 hr Squach 113,994
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr cpeter1313 313,434
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr jersey city 20,887
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) 11 hr lol 32
Black lives matter.... What a joke! 11 hr lol 9
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC