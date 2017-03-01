Ostrowski's sausage shop on Washington Street to become rowhomes
Four years after the Ostrowski's Polish Homemade Sausage shop changed hands from the family that owned it for nearly a century, its days as a sausage house are coming to a close as new buyers plan to transform the space into homes. Delaware-based Treasure Protection Management Inc. bought the building at 524 S. Washington St. in December.
