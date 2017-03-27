Opportunities emerging for reuse of d...

Opportunities emerging for reuse of dredged materials

Tuesday

Port officials brought samples of sediment to a meeting of the North Point Peninsula Council on March 2. The state will soon post a plan for public comment on ways to re-use dredged material. The Port of Baltimore needs to regularly dredge the Patapsco River to maintain a 50-foot-deep channel to accommodate large ships.

