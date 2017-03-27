Opportunities emerging for reuse of dredged materials
Port officials brought samples of sediment to a meeting of the North Point Peninsula Council on March 2. The state will soon post a plan for public comment on ways to re-use dredged material. The Port of Baltimore needs to regularly dredge the Patapsco River to maintain a 50-foot-deep channel to accommodate large ships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dundalk Eagle.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mount Vernon Place Early Learning Center (Apr '13)
|36 min
|Happy parent
|27
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|1,510,373
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|not a mental cripple
|8,083
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|11 hr
|margaret worden
|404
|A bathroom that's accessible for the elderly (Nov '08)
|16 hr
|ericsutfin
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Mabinogi
|313,678
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC