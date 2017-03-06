Octave Cat

Octave Cat

Octave Cat is a new trio formed by two members of two electronics-fueled jam bands, Lotus bassist Jesse Miller and Dopapod keyboardist Eli Winderman. Rounding out the lineup is drummer Charlie Patierno .

