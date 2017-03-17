Mural on South Baltimore tavern aims to draw attention to 'Free Brooklyn'
The manager of O'Flynn's Crab & Cask House wants to send a new message to passersby in the tavern's South Baltimore neighborhood: "You are now entering Free Brooklyn." In all-capital black letters, a mural with the phrase appeared a couple weeks ago, painted on a white wall on the side of the bar and restaurant at 3432 S. Hanover St. It's a step O'Flynn's manager Liam Flynn is taking to draw positive attention to a neighborhood he said is often overlooked by the rest of the city.
