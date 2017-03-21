Mulberry Street in Baltimore reopens after street collapse
The 500 block of Mulberry Street near Lexington Market, closed since the street collapsed last July, has finally reopened, the Baltimore Department of Public Works said Tuesday. A leak in an 8-inch water pipe feeding a single property on Mulberry caused a 30-foot-deep sinkhole to open up between Greene and Paca streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|copout
|1,507,364
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|313,615
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|ellie
|8,062
|Bodies of 2 teens found in Baltimore home after...
|13 hr
|lol
|2
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|20 hr
|Trump 2020
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Boys, 14 and 16, charged as adults in robbery a...
|Mon
|lol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC