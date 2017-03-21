Mulberry Street in Baltimore reopens ...

Mulberry Street in Baltimore reopens after street collapse

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The 500 block of Mulberry Street near Lexington Market, closed since the street collapsed last July, has finally reopened, the Baltimore Department of Public Works said Tuesday. A leak in an 8-inch water pipe feeding a single property on Mulberry caused a 30-foot-deep sinkhole to open up between Greene and Paca streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min copout 1,507,364
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 313,615
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr ellie 8,062
News Bodies of 2 teens found in Baltimore home after... 13 hr lol 2
News Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s... 20 hr Trump 2020 1
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mon Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Boys, 14 and 16, charged as adults in robbery a... Mon lol 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC