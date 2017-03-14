Morning Traffic Report for Tuesday, 1...

Morning Traffic Report for Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

In between, there's a mix of snow sleet and freezing rain - especially right around Baltimore - and you'll find slushy conditions on the roads. WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min mdbuilder 1,506,452
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr ThomasA 313,492
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Shout It Out Loud 20,901
News Belinda Carlisle is still on the Go-Go (Aug '08) 11 hr Spankys DJ Kevin 21
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Dudley 8,058
Hamilton Middle School (Jan '09) Mon mjm 2
News City's Southern District sees unusual spike in ... Mon lol 2
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,564,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC