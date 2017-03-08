Mimi's Closet to host fundraising tru...

Mimi's Closet to host fundraising trunk show for Md. pro bono group

Baltimore boutique retailer Mimi's Closet will host a fundraising spring style trunk show featuring the Nina McLemore Collection Thursday and Friday at the Tidewater Inn, 101 E. Dover St., in Easton. A percentage of sales from the event will be donated to Mid-Shore Pro Bono Inc., whose mission is to connect low income individuals and families ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

