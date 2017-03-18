Members of Baltimore synagogue speak out after finding swastika

A vandal drew a swastika on a sign belonging to the Jewish Museum of Maryland in Baltimore last week, officials said, the latest in a nationwide series of hate crimes against Jewish centers - this one less than two weeks after the museum opened an exhibit called "Remembering Auschwitz: History, Holocaust, Humanity." More than 50 people linked arms to pray and to speak out against the act Sunday morning near the sign at B'Nai Israel: The Downtown Synagogue.

