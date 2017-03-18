Members of Baltimore synagogue speak out after finding swastika
A vandal drew a swastika on a sign belonging to the Jewish Museum of Maryland in Baltimore last week, officials said, the latest in a nationwide series of hate crimes against Jewish centers - this one less than two weeks after the museum opened an exhibit called "Remembering Auschwitz: History, Holocaust, Humanity." More than 50 people linked arms to pray and to speak out against the act Sunday morning near the sign at B'Nai Israel: The Downtown Synagogue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Julia
|1,507,276
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|43 min
|Big Dick
|20,926
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Abrahammock Relig...
|313,582
|Boys, 14 and 16, charged as adults in robbery a...
|7 hr
|lol
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|8,059
|mount wilson state hospital (Jun '13)
|19 hr
|755patients_755
|3
|Capital sex offender free in Baltimore. (May '15)
|Sat
|Rumpelstiltskin
|36
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC