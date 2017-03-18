Members of Baltimore synagogue speak ...

Members of Baltimore synagogue speak out after finding swastika

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A vandal drew a swastika on a sign belonging to the Jewish Museum of Maryland in Baltimore last week, officials said, the latest in a nationwide series of hate crimes against Jewish centers - this one less than two weeks after the museum opened an exhibit called "Remembering Auschwitz: History, Holocaust, Humanity." More than 50 people linked arms to pray and to speak out against the act Sunday morning near the sign at B'Nai Israel: The Downtown Synagogue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Julia 1,507,276
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 43 min Big Dick 20,926
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Abrahammock Relig... 313,582
News Boys, 14 and 16, charged as adults in robbery a... 7 hr lol 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Cheech the Conser... 8,059
mount wilson state hospital (Jun '13) 19 hr 755patients_755 3
Capital sex offender free in Baltimore. (May '15) Sat Rumpelstiltskin 36
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,667,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC