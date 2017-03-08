MD Firefighter Injured in House Fire

MD Firefighter Injured in House Fire

March 11--A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Northwest Baltimore on Friday night, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. The firefighter was taken to an area hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Fire Department spokewoman Blair Adams said.

